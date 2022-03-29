FSSAI wants kids to be taught healthy food habits, cites threat to progress

“FSSAI reviewed the existing curriculum of NCERT books from different classes. It was felt that there is scope to integrate information related to food safety, nutrition and healthy diets into the curriculum. Tentative topics which can be included in every class have been attempted and it is attached. It has come to our notice that the NCERT books are under revision for all classes, thus this will be a good opportunity to integrate these topics. It is requested to nominate a nodal person with whom further discussions can be held," Singhal said in a communication reviewed by Mint to NCERT’s joint director Prof. Sridhar Srivastava.