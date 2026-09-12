Mint Explainer | How Supreme Court's 13 questions to FSSAI could shape front-of-pack food labels

Packaged food products in India may soon feature warning labels such as ‘high sugar’, ‘high salt’, and ‘high fat’ under a framework proposed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Before these labels appear on store shelves, however, FSSAI must address key details regarding their format, design, and color before the Supreme Court.
In a 10 September order, the top court asked FSSAI 13 specific questions about its proposed front-of-pack warning labels, seeking clarity on the scientific basis, scope, visual presentation, and implementation timeline of the framework. FSSAI has been directed to file its response within 10 days, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for 28 September.