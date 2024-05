The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has on May 24 denied permission for the processing or selling of human milk under the FSS Act, 2006.

The FSSAI has also advised that all activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be stopped.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!