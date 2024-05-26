FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and its products in India
- FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and products in India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has on May 24 denied permission for the processing or selling of human milk under the FSS Act, 2006.
The FSSAI has also advised that all activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be stopped.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!