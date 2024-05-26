Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and its products in India

FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and its products in India

Livemint

  • FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and products in India

FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and its products in India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has on May 24 denied permission for the processing or selling of human milk under the FSS Act, 2006.

The FSSAI has also advised that all activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be stopped.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.