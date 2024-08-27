Food safety regulator FSSAI on Monday withdrew its recent advisory wherein food businesses were directed to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from packaging.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the advisory has been withdrawn to carry out further consultations with stakeholders. It would imply that food business operators (FBOs) can continue to sell and market their products with claims of 'A1' and "A2' types of milk.

A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on cow breed.

In a fresh advisory issued on Monday, the regulator said, "the advisory dated August 21, 2024...stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders".

The FSSAI, in its advisory dated August 21, had asked FBOs to remove claims of 'A1 and A2 from their products. E-commerce platforms were also told to remove these claims from products and websites immediately.

The regulator had said that the claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

After examination, the FSSAI had found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk. However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation.

In the August 21 advisory, FBOs were also asked to exhaust pre-printed labels within six months, with no further extensions to be granted.

Also Read | LG Electronics weighs India IPO to help chase $75 billion goal