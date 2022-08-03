FSSAI's 2-week long campaign to check adulteration to last till 14 August

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a nationwide campaign to check adulteration in edible oils, the presence of trans-fatty acids in hydrogenated oils and to crack down on the sale of loose edible oil across the country. The campaign will last till 14 August
To check the ground reality of adulteration in edible oils in the country, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched a nationwide campaign to check adulteration in edible oils on Monday. The two weeks long campaign would continue across the nation till 14 August.
The campaign will also help the body in identifying the presence of trans-fatty acids in hydrogenated oils and cracking down on the sale of loose edible oil across the country.
Along with checking the adulteration in edible oils, the food safety licensing authority will also check the sale of multi-source edible oils, reported ANI.
In the last year's survey, FSSAI found that 2.42% of the 4,461 edible oil samples, that were collected from across India, could not stand the safety standards set by the central authority. Moreover, the survey also showcased the prevalent adulteration in the market as 24.2% of samples could not pass the quality metrics. This year FSSAI has aimed to increase its sample base for better accuracy in results.
Many state governments have begun to crack down on retailers and edible oil sellers under the campaign. The statutory body had directed the commissioners of food safety of all States and Union Territories to beef up their sample collection process. A wide range of sample collections across the nation will ensure a wider sample base and a wider representation of the brands that are selling edible oil.
The FSSAI will also examine the progress of the campaign daily and ensure the successful completion of the exercise by 14 August. "It has been also emphasized that failure of any surveillance sample will be immediately followed by the drawing of regulatory samples to take legal action against such operators," the statement given by FSSAI added.
According to the latest reports received from 15 states and UTs, 279 samples of edible oils, vanaspati and the sale of multi-source edible oils have been drawn.
To avoid the deceitful attitude of edible oil manufacturers towards consumers, FSSAI has directed all the edible oil manufacturers, packers, and importers to pack the commodity without mentioning the temperature at which it was packed. Moreover, they are advised to print correct details about the product on the packaging. They were specially asked to declare the right quantity on the package in volume or mass.
Deputy Director (Legal Metrology) under the Department of Consumer Affairs in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a letter to all the states said that the edible oil manufacturers should be advised to correct their labeling net quantity within the next six months.
Since temperature and density are inversely proportional, the volume is constant, the consumer may be cheated when the packaging mentions a higher temperature, Legal Metrology said.
Edible oil industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India had brought the notice of the Legal Metrology about some edible oil companies resorting to an unfair practice by packing 1-liter pack at a higher temperature than room temperature (30 degrees C) thereby offering lesser weight to the consumer.
