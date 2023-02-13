The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in India in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023 which was released on Monday. The institute is the only Indian B school that made it to the Top 50 this year, with 39th rank globally and 6th rank in Asia. ISB has performed well on the parameters like women in the class, career progress, salary percentage increase, and alumni network.

In the research areas, the institute has done well and is ranked first in India and 61st in the world. “The rankings reinforce the vision of ISB which aims to be a research-led management institution. This research ranking also demonstrates the quality of research output generated by its faculty year on year," the statement from the institute said.

“ISB’s consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavor to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas. It also points to how well our alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the School," Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, said while commenting on the performance of the ISB.

The alumni from the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2019 were surveyed to determine this year's ranking based on various criteria. The results showed that ISB excelled in areas such as the proportion of female students in the class, the increase in salary percentage, the strength of the alumni network, career progression, and the availability of career services.

“This ranking highlights ISB's dedication to providing its PGP students with a transformative educational experience," the statement added.

The top 5 business schools in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023 include Columbia Business School (US), Insead (France/Singapore), Iese Business School (Spain), Harvard Business School (US), Stanford Graduate School of Business (US).