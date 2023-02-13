FT Global MBA Ranking 2023: ISB best business school in India, Columbia, Harvard top globally
- The institute is the only Indian B school that made it to the Top 50 this year, with 39th rank globally and 6th rank in Asia
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in India in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023 which was released on Monday. The institute is the only Indian B school that made it to the Top 50 this year, with 39th rank globally and 6th rank in Asia. ISB has performed well on the parameters like women in the class, career progress, salary percentage increase, and alumni network.
