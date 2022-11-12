'FTA deal has had a flat tyre since I left office.. lets get it done': Boris Johnson at HTLS 20222 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:58 AM IST
- A trade agreement between India and Britain aims to double bilateral trade by 2030
In the inaugural keynote address at the 20th HT Leadership Summit, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking on the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA), highlighted the need to finally get the India-UK free trade pact done which was targeted to be done by Diwali this year.