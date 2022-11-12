In the inaugural keynote address at the 20th HT Leadership Summit, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking on the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA), highlighted the need to finally get the India-UK free trade pact done which was targeted to be done by Diwali this year.

“Let us finally deliver that free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a flat tyre since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it will be done by Diwali. I'm not going to wait till the next Diwali before we do that free trade deal. I wonder what the holdup is," Johnson said.

A trade agreement between India and Britain that aims to double bilateral trade by 2030 could not be done by late October, the initial target for concluding the talks.

“Even without a free trade agreement, trade between the countries have gone up by 28%.. Let's get that free trade deal done because it is the height of insanity that we have beautiful British Jaguars and Land Rovers made in the West Midlands that face huge tariffs on import to India, when Jaguar Land Rover is of course, owned by a great Indian company," Johnson added.

A report by Reuters on Friday suggested that British officials are likely to visit India in December with the aim of concluding talks on a FTA between the two countries in about four months, adding that India's trade ministry and Britain will soon finalise if next month's talks will be at a ministerial level or the secretary level.

Last month, Britain's new PM Rishi Sunak, the country's first leader of Indian descent, conveyed his hope to finalise the trade agreement during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Boris Johnson in his address also recollected the time when he visited Gujarat back in April this year. "We arrived in Gujarat this year, and it was like being Sachin Tendulkar... There were pictures of me everywhere and literally 1000s of people dancing everywhere and with PM Modi, we discussed the future of India-UK partnership," the former UK PM said.