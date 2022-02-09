OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  FTA negotiations: Australia's trade minister to visit India
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: Australia’s trade minister Dan Tehan will travel to India on Wednesday to take forward negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, Tehan is scheduled to have several meetings with trade minister Piyush Goyal on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), the Australian government said in a release.

“Mr Goyal and I have been in regular contact over the Christmas/New Year period because we are both committed to concluding an interim free trade agreement. Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings to help speed up the process in the interest of both countries," Tehan said.

Australia and India are important trading partners, and share a strong desire to enhance bilateral trade relationship. A free trade agreement with India would be a boon for Australian businesses, farmers, and workers, creating new jobs and opportunities with one of the world's largest and fastest developing economies, he said.

“CECA is a potential game-changer in opening opportunities for both Australia and India. It is also an important piece of our post-COVID economic recovery," the minister added.

As per the release, Tehan will sign a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Australian government with India to promote travel and tourism between the two countries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout