NEW DELHI: Australia’s trade minister Dan Tehan will travel to India on Wednesday to take forward negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, Tehan is scheduled to have several meetings with trade minister Piyush Goyal on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), the Australian government said in a release.

“Mr Goyal and I have been in regular contact over the Christmas/New Year period because we are both committed to concluding an interim free trade agreement. Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings to help speed up the process in the interest of both countries," Tehan said.

Australia and India are important trading partners, and share a strong desire to enhance bilateral trade relationship. A free trade agreement with India would be a boon for Australian businesses, farmers, and workers, creating new jobs and opportunities with one of the world's largest and fastest developing economies, he said.

“CECA is a potential game-changer in opening opportunities for both Australia and India. It is also an important piece of our post-COVID economic recovery," the minister added.

As per the release, Tehan will sign a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Australian government with India to promote travel and tourism between the two countries.

