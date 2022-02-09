Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  FTA negotiations: Australia's trade minister to visit India

FTA negotiations: Australia's trade minister to visit India

Australia and India are important trading partners, and share a strong desire to enhance bilateral trade relationship.
1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Livemint

  • During his visit, Tehan is scheduled to have several meetings with trade minister Piyush Goyal on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Australia’s trade minister Dan Tehan will travel to India on Wednesday to take forward negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

NEW DELHI: Australia’s trade minister Dan Tehan will travel to India on Wednesday to take forward negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, Tehan is scheduled to have several meetings with trade minister Piyush Goyal on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), the Australian government said in a release.

During his visit, Tehan is scheduled to have several meetings with trade minister Piyush Goyal on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), the Australian government said in a release.

“Mr Goyal and I have been in regular contact over the Christmas/New Year period because we are both committed to concluding an interim free trade agreement. Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings to help speed up the process in the interest of both countries," Tehan said.

“Mr Goyal and I have been in regular contact over the Christmas/New Year period because we are both committed to concluding an interim free trade agreement. Nothing can replace face-to-face meetings to help speed up the process in the interest of both countries," Tehan said.

Australia and India are important trading partners, and share a strong desire to enhance bilateral trade relationship. A free trade agreement with India would be a boon for Australian businesses, farmers, and workers, creating new jobs and opportunities with one of the world's largest and fastest developing economies, he said.

Australia and India are important trading partners, and share a strong desire to enhance bilateral trade relationship. A free trade agreement with India would be a boon for Australian businesses, farmers, and workers, creating new jobs and opportunities with one of the world's largest and fastest developing economies, he said.

“CECA is a potential game-changer in opening opportunities for both Australia and India. It is also an important piece of our post-COVID economic recovery," the minister added.

“CECA is a potential game-changer in opening opportunities for both Australia and India. It is also an important piece of our post-COVID economic recovery," the minister added.

As per the release, Tehan will sign a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Australian government with India to promote travel and tourism between the two countries.

As per the release, Tehan will sign a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Australian government with India to promote travel and tourism between the two countries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!