FTA partners upset over India’s new rules to trace goods’ origin

The CAROTAR rules were implemented in September to strictly verify the rules of origin under FTAs to guard against misuse of benefits. This has shifted the burden of proof to the importer from the exporter who is often struggling to comply with the new obligations, making the customs clearance process more complex. In cases where origin declared in a COO is doubtful, the customs officer under the CAROTAR is mandated to demand relevant origin details from the importer, before seeking verification from the partner country.