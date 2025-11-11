As FTA talks gather pace, New Zealand in a first to allow Indian grapes imports
This decision aligns with the FTA discussions, reflecting India's improved phytosanitary standards and opening up new markets for Indian agricultural exports.
New Delhi: New Zealand plans to allow the import of fresh table grapes from India for the first time. The development is seen as a major boost for Indian grape growers, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka, which together account for nearly 95% of India’s total grape production.
