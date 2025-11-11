New Delhi: New Zealand plans to allow the import of fresh table grapes from India for the first time. The development is seen as a major boost for Indian grape growers, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka, which together account for nearly 95% of India’s total grape production.

In an email reply to Mint, Shane Olsen, acting director for Import and Export Standards at New Zealand’s ministry for primary industries (MPI), confirmed the development and said that New Zealand is currently consulting on a draft Import Health Standard (IHS) to enable these imports.

The move comes as both countries advance discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA), with four rounds of negotiations already completed.

“Biosecurity New Zealand (the biosecurity arm of the ministry for primary industries) can confirm that it is actively working to enable the import of fresh table grapes from India and Egypt," said Olsen.

Key Takeaways New Zealand will, for the first time, allow fresh table grape imports from India, representing a major new destination for Indian agricultural exports.

The move is largely viewed by industry experts as a tangible, positive outcome of the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand is implementing a new, single, and consolidated Import Health Standard for grapes.

The decision is a significant boost for grape growers in Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are the dominant producing states, and provides access to a market known for rigorous quality controls.

DGCIS data shows India currently has no grape exports to New Zealand, making this a crucial step in diversifying India’s export destinations beyond major buyers like the Netherlands and Russia.

“As part of this process, Biosecurity New Zealand has developed, and is currently consulting on, a draft Import Health Standard (IHS) to enable these imports. Imports can only commence once this consultation has been completed, the IHS is published, and negotiated arrangements have been agreed with each country’s government authority detailing how high-risk pests will be managed," Olsen told Mint.

Also Read | India-NZ trade talks start on Monday

However, Olsen clarified that the country is not relaxing its regulatory import requirements for fresh table grapes. The new IHS enables Biosecurity New Zealand to align its requirements with international standards and ensure they are consistent, practical, and up to date with current risk profiles.

IHSs outline the biosecurity requirements that commodities must meet before they can be imported into New Zealand. They are designed to protect the country’s environment, economy, and public health by ensuring pests are managed at an acceptable level while supporting safe and fair trade with international partners.

Queries sent to the commerce ministry on 8 November remained unanswered until press time.

FTA momentum

The first round of FTA talks began on 5 May and concluded on 9 May in New Delhi. The second round, also held in New Delhi, concluded on 25 July, focusing on deepening trade and investment ties and showing growing alignment on commercial and regulatory issues. The third round was held in Queenstown, New Zealand, concluding on 19 September, while the fourth round wrapped up on 8 November in Auckland and Rotorua after five days of constructive discussions.

Industry experts say the move to open New Zealand’s market is an encouraging signal that the ongoing FTA talks are yielding tangible outcomes. It also highlights India’s improving reputation for meeting high-quality phytosanitary standards in fresh fruit exports.

Industry leaders have described the step as a direct outcome of the FTA negotiations led by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read | Brussels talks intensify as India seeks balance in EU trade deal

“It’s for the first time that New Zealand is considering allowing the import of Indian grapes, which is a very positive development for both traders and farmers," said Ekram Husain, chief executive officer of Essar Exports and vice-president of the VAFA Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (Maharashtra). Husain added that New Zealand could become a significant market for Indian grapes, given that it produces wine—a key export commodity for the country.

Producers say entry into New Zealand—a market known for its rigorous quality standards—would mark a milestone for Indian grape exports.

Ganesh D. Patil Vadaje, a table grape producer from Nashik in Maharashtra, said that Indian grapes are in high demand, with most consignments currently exported to Europe. “Opening one of the toughest markets in terms of quality controls, like New Zealand, is a big development for farmers. We would like to explore this opportunity and increase our exports to this market once it is allowed," he said.

Export trajectory

Maharashtra is the country’s largest grape-producing state, contributing over 67% of total production in 2023–24, followed by Karnataka with 28%, according to the Second Advance Estimates. With grapes accounting for about 2.5% of India’s total fruit cultivation area, the country remains one of the world’s leading exporters of fresh grapes.

According to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), India’s exports of fresh grapes stood at $313.7 million in FY23, rising to $417.1 million in FY24. In FY25, exports were valued at $353.54 million. During the April-August period of FY25, exports were recorded at $44.84 million, increasing to $69.66 million during the same period of FY26.

According to government data, India exports fresh grapes mainly to the Netherlands, Russia, UK, Bangladesh, UAE, Nepal, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Thailand.

The Netherlands was India’s largest export destination in FY25, followed by Russia and UK. Other buyers include the UAE, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Germany, and Nepal.

During April-August FY26, exports to these destinations were valued at $69.63 million, covering about 59,560 tonnes of grapes.

The data also shows that India currently has no export exposure to New Zealand in fresh grapes, making the proposed market opening particularly significant for diversifying India’s fruit export destinations.