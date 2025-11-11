FTA momentum

The first round of FTA talks began on 5 May and concluded on 9 May in New Delhi. The second round, also held in New Delhi, concluded on 25 July, focusing on deepening trade and investment ties and showing growing alignment on commercial and regulatory issues. The third round was held in Queenstown, New Zealand, concluding on 19 September, while the fourth round wrapped up on 8 November in Auckland and Rotorua after five days of constructive discussions.