FTA to give a £28 billion boost to annual trade with India by 2035, says UK

Removing duties by the Indian side alone is expected to increase UK's exports to India by up to £6.8 billion. Important UK exports like Scotch whisky and cars currently face enormous duties of 150% and 125% respectively. There are nearly 600 UK companies in India employing more than 320,000 people and international investment from Indian companies already supports 95,000 jobs across the UK. An FTA will allow more companies to invest, create jobs, and level up both economies, the statement said. An FTA will also allow growing Indian start-ups direct access to the best capital markets in the world. Indian companies have raised nearly £14 billion on the London Stock Exchange (through Masala, Dollar, and Green bonds) between June 2016 and September 2021, the statement said. (ends)

