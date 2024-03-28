FTSE Holds Off Adding South Korea, India to Key Bond Indexes
FTSE Russell said South Korea will continue to stay on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — once more delaying the countries’ addition to the key indexes by at least another six months.
(Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell said South Korea will continue to stay on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — once more delaying the countries’ addition to the key indexes by at least another six months.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message