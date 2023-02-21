FTX's Sam Bankman to Byju Raveendran: Forbes lists startup founders who lost nearly $100bn in one year
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang along with Barry Silbert of Digital Currency Group were the biggest losers as their wealth tumbled the most to nil.
FTX's Sam Bankman Fried, Nik Storonsky of Revolut, Cliff Obrecht of Canva, edtech Byju's founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath are some names that featured in Forbes list of 44 startup founders who have lost half of their wealth in the past one year.
