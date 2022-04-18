Auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations in Delhi have called for a two-day strike from today to protest against the rising fuel and CNG prices. Delhiites may face difficulties during these two days for commuting across the national capital after several unions of auto and cab drivers are demanding that the fare rates be hiked and fuel prices be reduced. There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

