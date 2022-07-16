OPEN APP
Kanchana Wijesekara, Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy, unveiled the "National Fuel Pass" fuel restriction programme on July 15 in the midst of the island nation's severe fuel scarcity and raging economic crisis. The weekly allocation of petrol quota is guaranteed under the new pass. Once the vehicle identification number and other information have been confirmed, a QR code will be sent for each National Identity Card number (NIC).

The last digit of each registered vehicle's registration number will determine who gets to go first. Priority will be granted to tourists and foreigners in Colombo when purchasing petrol.

"Introduction to the National Fuel Pass will be held @ 12.30pm. A guaranteed weekly fuel quota will be allocated. 1 Vehicle per 1 NIC, QR code allocated once Vehicle Chassis number & details verified. 2 days of the week according to Last Digit of number plate for fueling with QR," Wijesekara said in an earlier tweet.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing a severe economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of food, petrol, and medical supplies. The country is now on the verge of going bankrupt and has started talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about receiving an emergency bailout.

Following weeks of protests that culminated in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Thursday, the UN mission in Sri Lanka has urged senior politicians to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in accordance with the country's Constitution.

"The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution," said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.

She said it was "imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament".

This declaration was made when Rajapaksa tendered his resignation, having fled the nation and arrived in Singapore after first travelling to the Maldives on Wednesday following the invasion of his official residence by tens of thousands of protesters earlier in the week in the nation's capital Colombo.

(With ANI inputs)

