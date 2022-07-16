Fuel crisis: Sri Lanka has a unique plan to sell petrol

Kanchana Wijesekara, Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy, unveiled the "National Fuel Pass" fuel restriction programme on July 15 in the midst of the island nation's severe fuel scarcity and raging economic crisis. The weekly allocation of petrol quota is guaranteed under the new pass. Once the vehicle identification number and other information have been confirmed, a QR code will be sent for each National Identity Card number (NIC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}