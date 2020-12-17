Fuel filling for second stage of PSLV-C50 completed, says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced that the fuel filling and oxidizer process for the second stage of PSLV-C50 has been completed

"Filling of fuel and oxidizer for the second stage(PS2) of #PSLVC50 completed," ISRO tweeted.

Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today, ISRO said on Friday.

The CMS-01 is India's 42nd Communication Satellite envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors).

