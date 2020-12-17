OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fuel filling for second stage of PSLV-C50 completed, says ISRO
ISRO selects the kind of rocket to be used based on the weight of satellites it carries. Photo: Reuters
ISRO selects the kind of rocket to be used based on the weight of satellites it carries. Photo: Reuters

Fuel filling for second stage of PSLV-C50 completed, says ISRO

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 11:17 AM IST Staff Writer

The CMS-01 is India's 42nd Communication Satellite envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced that the fuel filling and oxidizer process for the second stage of PSLV-C50 has been completed

"Filling of fuel and oxidizer for the second stage(PS2) of #PSLVC50 completed," ISRO tweeted.

Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today, ISRO said on Friday.

The CMS-01 is India's 42nd Communication Satellite envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout