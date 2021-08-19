Diesel prices have dropped for the second consecutive day across India on Thursday. In Delhi and Mumbai, diesel rates were cut by 20 paise each, respectively as per the latest data by the Indian Oil Corporation.

The current diesel price in Mumbai stands at ₹97.04 per litre and in Delhi, it stands at ₹89.47 per litre.

In other metro cities, such as Chennai diesel price was cut by 18 paise, taking the new rates to ₹94.02 per lire.

In Kolkata diesel was dropped by 25 paise. Now, the cost of one litre diesel stands at ₹92.57 per litre.

However, price of petrol has remained unchanged for more than a month. Since July 17, the retail price of one litre of petrol is ₹101.84/litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol rates stand at ₹107.83/litre; ₹99.47/litre, and ₹102.08, respectively.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remained non-committal on cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country.

During the Monsoon session in Parliament, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli had told that central government collected ₹94,181 crore through levy of excise duty on petrol and diesel in the first three months of the FY22 on the back of a record tax on fuel that yielded 88% higher revenue the previous financial year.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from ₹19.98 per litre to ₹32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices. The same on diesel was raised to ₹31.8 from ₹15.83 a litre.

This led to excise collections on petrol and diesel jumping to ₹3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), from ₹1.78 lakh crore a year back.

In 2018-19, excise collections on petrol and diesel were ₹2.13 lakh crore.

(With PTI inputs)

