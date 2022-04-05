Petrol prices in India up by only …: What Hardeep Puri says on fuel rate hike

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Defending Centre's fuel price hike, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed that the rates raised for petrol and diesel in the country are very low as compared to other countries. "Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries," the minister pointed out.

Puri informed Lok Sabha that in India, gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022 increased by 5%. Compared to that, it increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent.

With the increase, this time, the total increase in fuel rates is now ₹9.20 per litre, Puri noted.

State-owned fuel retailers hiked the rates of petrol and diesel by 80 paise on Tuesday, the 13th increase in the last 15 days. The latest hike has taken the overall increase since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision to ₹9.2 per litre.

Puri also pointed out that the price of natural gas has shot up several times in the international market after the outbreak of the war.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost ₹104.61 and ₹95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost ₹119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at ₹103.92, increased by 85 paise.

