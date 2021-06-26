Fuel prices were hiked for the fourteenth time this month on Saturday to take petrol above the ₹100-mark in a total of seven state capitals.

After remaining steady for a day, petrol and diesel got costlier by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The recent revision took the rate of petrol to ₹98.11 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at 88.65. In Mumbai, petrol breached another psychological mark to retail at ₹104.22 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹96.16 per litre.

Further, Patna -- state capital of Bihar -- and Thiruvananthapuram -- the capital of Kerala -- joined the list of cities where auto fuel currently costs over ₹100.

Patna is currently selling petrol at ₹100.14 per litre and diesel at ₹93.99 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, the fuels cost ₹100.09 and ₹95.19, respectively.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.

With the latest hike, petrol has already crossed ₹100 mark in 11 states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar and Kerala.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan earlier this month. Now, they have crossed the same mark in a couple of places in Odisha.

In 30 increases since 4 May, the price of petrol has risen by ₹7.71 per litre and diesel by ₹7.87 a litre.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹98.11 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.65 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹104.22 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.16 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹97.97 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.50 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹98.19 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.23 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹101.39 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.99 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹101.96 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.63 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹100.09 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.19 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹104.81 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.72 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹100.14 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.99 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹94.35 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.29 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹106.35 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.37 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹98.89 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.62 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹101.11 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.28 per litre

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Last week, it also earned the distinction of diesel breaching ₹100.

Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at ₹109.30 in the small city while diesel is retailing at ₹101.85.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have firmed up in recent weeks in anticipation of demand recovery following the rollout of vaccination programmes by various countries.





