After remaining steady for two days, fuel prices were hiked yet again on Friday and cost over ₹100 in eight state capitals now.

In the first increase of July, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel prices were unchanged, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The recent revision took the rate of petrol to ₹99.16 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.18. In Mumbai, petrol breached another psychological mark and is being sold at ₹105.24 per litre. Diesel has reached ₹96.72 per litre in India's financial capital.

Further, Chennai on Friday joined the list of cities where auto fuel is retailing above ₹100. Petrol is currently being sold at ₹100.13 in the southern city, whereas diesel costs ₹93.72.

Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.

The fuel now costs people in 12 states and UTs over ₹100 -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, has crossed ₹100 in some parts of Rajasthan and Odisha.

This was the 33rd hike in petrol rates since 4 May, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 33 increases, the price of petrol has risen by ₹8.76 per litre and diesel by ₹8.40 a litre.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹99.16 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.18 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹105.24 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹99.04 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.03 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹100.13 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.72 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹102.48 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.54 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹103.05 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.20 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹101.14 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.74 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹105.91 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.29 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹101.21 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.52 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹95.36 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.81 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹107.43 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.93 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹99.95 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.19 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹102.11 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.80 per litre

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February and has the highest fuel prices.

Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at ₹110.40 in the small city while diesel is retailing at ₹102.42.

India's fuel demands

The country's fuel demand rebounded in June as a pick-up in economic activity following the easing of coronavirus restrictions accelerated petrol sales to 90% of pre-virus levels.

Petrol sales rose 5.5% year on year to 2.12 million tonnes in June. It was up 29.35% from May but 10.4% lower than pre-Covid time in June 2019, preliminary data from state fuel retailers showed.

The sale of diesel - the most used fuel in the country - rose 18.5% from May to 5.35 million tonnes but was down 1.84% from June 2020 and 18.8% from June 2019.

This is the first monthly increase since March.





