This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After remaining steady for two days, fuel prices were hiked yet again on Friday and cost over ₹100 in eight state capitals now.
After remaining steady for two days, fuel prices were hiked yet again on Friday and cost over ₹100 in eight state capitals now.
In the first increase of July, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel prices were unchanged, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
The recent revision took the rate of petrol to ₹99.16 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.18. In Mumbai, petrol breached another psychological mark and is being sold at ₹105.24 per litre. Diesel has reached ₹96.72 per litre in India's financial capital.
Further, Chennai on Friday joined the list of cities where auto fuel is retailing above ₹100. Petrol is currently being sold at ₹100.13 in the southern city, whereas diesel costs ₹93.72.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.
The fuel now costs people in 12 states and UTs over ₹100 -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, has crossed ₹100 in some parts of Rajasthan and Odisha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This was the 33rd hike in petrol rates since 4 May, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.