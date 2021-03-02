Various trade unions and transport owners' associations have called for a dawn to dusk 12-hour statewide motor strike in Kerala to protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices .

The petrol price in Kerala stands at ₹93.03, whereas the diesel price has reached 87.52.

The state had last seen a hike in fuel rates on 27 February, when petrol rates jumped up by 24 paise and diesel by 16 paise.

On Tuesday, state-run KSRTC buses have not operated while taxies, auto-rickshaws and private buses remained off the roads across the state since the agitation began by 6.00 am.

Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries are also not plying to express solidarity with the stir, called by Samyuktha Samara Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various trade unions.

While the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a pro-BJP union, has kept away from the agitation, all other major trade unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vowed support to it.

All the exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed in the southern state. The SSLC, plus two, VHSC exams also have been rescheduled to 8 March, news agency PTI reported quoting government sources.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University and Kerala, Kochi, Kannur and Mahatma Gandhi universities have also postponed all examinations scheduled in view of the 12-hour- long vehicle strike.

Karnataka demands fare hike

The taxi and autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka have urged the government to increase the fares as petrol and diesel prices reach record high across the country.

"Taxi and autorickshaw drivers' associations gave a proposal requesting to increase fare with the fuel price rise. The official committee has been called after three weeks to look into the matter. They will decide after discussion," said J Manjunath, the special commissioner of BBMP.

Tax cuts?

According to reports, the central government is considering cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down the fuel rates.

Taxes and duties account for roughly 60% of the retail price of petrol and diesel in India, the world's third-biggest consumer of crude oil.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government twice raised taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to boost sagging tax revenues.





