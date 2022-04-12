Fuel price rise: Auto, cab drivers to go on strike today in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
- The fuel prices in the Union Territory (UT) today remained unchanged, with petrol selling at ₹104.74 per litre and diesel at ₹90.83.
The auto-rickshaw and taxi union in Chandigarh has called for a strike today to protest the rising CNG and fuel prices.
The "Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)" will be holding "Chakka jam" in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on Tuesday (April 12). The CASM has exempted emergency services from the scope of the strike.
"Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), petrol, and diesel have been increasing continuously. Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will be on strike on April 12, allowing only emergency services," said a member of CASM.
He also demanded that the fuel prices be brought down. "The price of CNG has surged from ₹45 to ₹82 in the tri-city. We will intensify our agitation if the government doesn't listen to our demands to lower the fuel prices," he added further.
The fuel prices in the Union Territory (UT) today remained unchanged, with petrol selling at ₹104.74 per litre and diesel at ₹90.83.
Since March 22, fuel prices have seen a jump of ₹10 a litre after 14 revisions.
Meanwhile, undreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday demanding subsidy on CNG.
They threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met.
The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.
Many auto-rickshaw, taxis and cabs were seen plying on city roads despite the protest call.
Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajendra Soni said the "unprecedented" hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers.
"CNG is now sold at a price above ₹69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the governments (central and state) provide ₹35 per kg subsidy on CNG so that we can survive. We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if this demand is not met," Soni told PTI.
*With inputs from agencies
