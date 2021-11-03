The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. After a gap of seven days, the fuel prices have not witnessed any change across the country on Wednesday. Before this, there was no change in rates between October 25 and 27.

Yesterday, Delhi saw an increase of 0.35 paise in petrol and diesel prices. Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹110.04 per litre and of diesel at ₹98.42 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and disel prices have surged to rs 115.85/litre and ₹106.62 per litre, respectively.

On the other hand, in Kolkata, the cost of one litre of petrol has climbed to ₹110.49 and of diesel at ₹101.56 per litre. Chennai also witnessed a hike in fuel rates yesterday. the petrol and diesel prices rose to ₹106.66 and ₹102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

In the last 7 days, petrol price has climbed to ₹2.45 per litre in Delhi while disel rates have increased to ₹2.1 per litre.

While petrol has already hit the ₹100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states. Diesel rates crossed that level in places ranging from Jalandhar in Punjab to Gangtok in Sikkim.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Petrol price has been hiked on 27 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by ₹8.85 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by ₹9.8 per litre in 29 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 per litre during this period.

