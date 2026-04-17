Fuel price tracker: How petrol, diesel and ATF prices have changed since the US-Iran war began

Fuel prices in India have come under pressure since the US-Iran war began on 28 February, which is now approaching its seventh week. The changes come as disruptions to global crude supply pushed oil prices higher. Brent crude, for instance, surged by over 50% following the outbreak of hostilities, driven by supply concerns and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

While domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable during the period due to government intervention and excise duty cut, other fuels such as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and premium petrol have seen noticeable increases. Here's how petrol, diesel, and ATF prices have changed since the conflict began.

Petrol and diesel prices Petrol and diesel prices in the country have remained largely unchanged on Friday, 17 April, with little change since the West Asia conflict began. This trend persists despite a surge in global crude oil prices.

In major cities like New Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at around ₹94.77 per litre and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre, with no major changes over recent weeks. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol prices today stood at ₹103.54 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹90.03.

However, the price of premium petrol was hiked by ₹2.35 per litre from March 20, according to media reports. “Prices of Bharat Petroleum’s Speed, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95 have been increased by ₹2.09– ₹2.35/litre,” according to news agency ANI.

Why domestic petrol, diesel prices did not see a major hike? The stability has been maintained through government intervention. On 27 March, the government announced that it had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre, with immediate effect. “This decision has been taken in response to the steep and rapid rise in international crude oil prices,” the official notice read. As a result, while global fuel costs have increased, the full impact has not yet been passed on to consumers in India.

OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 AM to keep domestic fuel rates aligned with international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. The retail rate is influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and taxes imposed by the central and state governments.

Jet fuel rates spike — did it impact airfares? The price of ATF or jet fuel was more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre in March. However, the government said that domestic airlines will not have to pay the steep increase, as a mechanism is in place to shield them.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said earlier that PSU OMCs, in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, have decided to pass on only a partial, staggered increase of 25% (only ₹15/litre) to domestic airlines. In contrast, airlines operating on international routes will bear the full increase in ATF prices, consistent with what they pay elsewhere.

The move was aimed at insulating domestic travel costs from the substantial increase in international prices, while allowing gradual adjustment for the aviation sector.

ATF price in Delhi was hiked by ₹110,703 per kilolitre, or 114.5%, to ₹207,341 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers. ATF, being a completely deregulated product, is priced at prevailing benchmark international prices. This is in accordance with a written understanding with the airlines, according to news agencies.

Export duty on diesel, ATF hiked — here's why A few days back, the government hiked export duty, also known as windfall tax, on diesel by ₹34 per litre to ₹55.5/litre, from an earlier rate of ₹21.5/litre, with immediate effect, news agency PTI reported.

The export duty on ATF has also been hiked to ₹42/litre from ₹29.5/litre, an increase of ₹12.5/litre, with immediate effect. However, the duty on petrol remains nil, as per the report.