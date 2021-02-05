Fuel prices maintain upward trajectory, petrol at new record on Friday in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday again raised petrol and diesel prices by 30 paise a litre each in the National Capital Region (NCR), with pump prices of petrol hitting a new record high of Rs86.95 per litre in Delhi.

Diesel prices retailed at ₹77.13 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai also, petrol and diesel sold at a record high at ₹93.49 a litre and ₹83.99 a litre respectively.

Diesel had touched an all-time high of ₹81.94 a litre on 30 July in the nation capital. Having held rates steady for 29 days, OMCs had been increasing auto fuel prices since early January.

International crude oil prices have rallied after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus meeting on 3 February decided to continue with supply curbs. The decision is significant for India as Opec makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

The benchmark Brent crude traded at $59.28 per barrel in early deals on Friday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $56.69 a barrel at the time of writing this story. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $57.91 a barrel on 3 February.

The union government didn’t respond to calls to lower taxes on transportation fuels in the union budget and introduced a new agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) on petrol, diesel and several other imported items. In 2020-21, India, the third-largest oil importer globally, had raised taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹13 and ₹16, respectively, in two tranches, through a special additional excise duty, besides road and infrastructure cess. Central and state taxes, and dealers’ commission, are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

