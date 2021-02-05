Fuel prices maintain upward trajectory, petrol at new record on Friday in Delhi

The union government didn’t respond to calls to lower taxes on transportation fuels in the union budget and introduced a new agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) on petrol, diesel and several other imported items. In 2020-21, India, the third-largest oil importer globally, had raised taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹13 and ₹16, respectively, in two tranches, through a special additional excise duty, besides road and infrastructure cess. Central and state taxes, and dealers’ commission, are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price.

