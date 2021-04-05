Fuel prices may drop further, says Pradhan

Brent crude, which was below $60 a barrel until 5 February 2021, saw a strong rally for over a month to peak at $69.63 per barrel on 11 March because of supply squeeze by the oil producers’ cartel, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia (together known as Opec+). Its latest rate, before the weekend’s close, was around $64 a barrel.

