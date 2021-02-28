Fuel prices may fall by April: Oil minister Pradhan

“In April last year, major oil-producing countries decided to cut production as there was a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These countries are producing less fuel to make more profit. While less fuel is still being produced, the demand for fuel has reached the point as it was before pre-Covid situation. Therefore, petrol and diesel prices have increased in the country," Pradhan told reporters, according to the report.

