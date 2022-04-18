Fuel prices remain unchanged for 12th straight day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International crude oil prices surged to a nearly three-week high on Monday as fears over tight global supply grew, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising prospects of heavier sanctions on top exporter Russia
NEW DELHI: Domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the 12th straight day on Monday.
In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel redials for ₹96.67 a litre. The last price hike was of 80 paise per litre each was undertaken on 6 April.
OMCs had kept held rates steady for nearly four months before they resumed daily price revisions from 22 March. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by a total of ₹10 a litre each.
Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation hit a 17-month high in March, led by a sharper-than-expected spike in food and manufactured goods prices. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) quickened to 6.95% in March from 6.07% in the previous month. Since January, retail inflation has stayed above 6%, the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target band.
Crude prices have a major impact on India's economy as the country imports around 85% of its energy requirements.
International crude oil prices surged to a nearly three-week high on Monday as fears over tight global supply grew, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising prospects of heavier sanctions on top exporter Russia.
At 1035am, the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $112.74 per barrel, up 0.93% from previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate rose 0.87% to $107.88 a barrel.
Ravindra Rao, head, commodity research, Kotak Securities, said, “Crude oil has bounced back sharply on supply concerns as EU is under pressure to ban Russian crude oil exports. Supply disruption in Libya added support to prices. However, virus concerns, firmness in US dollar, rise in US crude oil rig count to April 2020 high and plans by US and other countries to release stocks from reserves are weighing on the prices."
