Fuel prices rise again, petrol tops 99 per litre in Delhi

"We estimate IOC's revenue loss to be around $1 billion-$1.1 billion while that of BPCL and HPCL to be about $550-$650 million over the same period. This loss in revenue will add to the short-term borrowings, funded with working capital lines, of the refiners until such time that crude oil prices stay at elevated levels. Over time, the companies might be able to make up for some of these losses if oil prices come down," it said.