Fuel prices: Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre for hike after assembly elections

Fuel prices: Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre for hike after assembly elections

Premium
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference at Shivsena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI28-12-2020_000106B) (PTI)
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST PTI

  • Sena said petrol and diesel rates have touched record highs after state-run oil marketing companies hiked prices 'five times in a row'

The Shiv Sena on Thursday criticised the Centre for hike in fuel prices after the recent Assembly polls in some states, saying the "present day rulers" can go to any extent for elections.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday criticised the Centre for hike in fuel prices after the recent Assembly polls in some states, saying the "present day rulers" can go to any extent for elections.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the fuel prices, which were always on the upswing, were suddenly reduced during the period of elections in four states (Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) and a Union Territory (Puducherry).

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the fuel prices, which were always on the upswing, were suddenly reduced during the period of elections in four states (Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) and a Union Territory (Puducherry).

"But, the picture changed completely after the election results. The present day rulers can go to any extent for elections," the Marathi daily alleged.

It said petrol and diesel rates have touched record highs after state-run oil marketing companies hiked prices "five times in a row".

The results of elections were declared on May 2 and there has been a hike in fuel prices since May 4, it said.

"There are no elections in sight soon. May be, the government wants to fill its coffers which were drained out due to the reduction of fuel prices during the election period. What about pockets of the common man? They are empty," the Sena said.

It said unemployment and reduction of salaries have already hit the common man hard.

Earlier, during the Bihar Assembly elections, the fuel prices were stable and after the results, there was hike in prices 15 times in 18 days, it claimed.

During the Delhi Assembly polls, there was a "miracle" of fuel prices being stable, the Sena said sarcastically.

Three years ago, during the Karnataka Assembly polls, despite the international crude prices seeing a rise, the fuel prices in India were "stable", it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

