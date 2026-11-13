Fuel prices today, 13 November: Check how much petrol, diesel cost in your city on Friday — Full list

Fuel prices today, November 13: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday (13 November) across major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, even after the Centre scrapped the additional excise duty on petrol exports.

Indian consumers have so far been shielded from the impact of rising global oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep pump prices steady.

Fuel rates vary across states and cities depending on factors such as local taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and other region-specific charges.

Check how much petrol and diesel cost in your city today:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Jaipur ₹ 113.19 ₹ 98.25 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: Goodreturns

Oil prices jump after Trump says US doesn't need a deal with Iran Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said Washington could do without a deal with Tehran, reducing the prospects of a breakthrough to end the war that has disrupted supplies from the Middle East. In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, hundreds of billions of dollars, and we’ve got their strait!”

His remarks pushed Brent crude higher, with prices settling 3.3% up at nearly $96 a barrel. Trump's comments marked a departure from the diplomatic approach pursued in recent days, while Iran has maintained a firm position. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told Al Mayadeen that the country would not allow “a single atom” of its enriched nuclear material to be taken out of Iran.

Oil prices fell earlier on Thursday amid signs that Persian Gulf exports were holding up, led by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh told OPEC that its oil production rose 26% in October, reaching one of its highest monthly levels in several years, according to the organisation's report released on Wednesday. Iraq also reported increasing production to a new wartime high.

Also Read | Oil up 1% as Iran official says country will keep enriched nuclear material

However, exports from the region continue to rely on alternative routes and arrangements. These include Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which transports oil to the Red Sea while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the so-called shuttle trade involving ship-to-ship transfers.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran remain divided on key issues in their efforts to negotiate a peace deal, including Iran's nuclear programme, frozen assets and the US naval blockade.

Russian refineries hit by Ukrainian drones Bloomberg reported that the Middle East is not the only source of disruption to global oil supplies. In Europe, Russian refineries have come under attack from Ukrainian drones, adding to the pressure on diesel supplies already affected by the Iran war. Moscow has been forced to halt fuel exports amid the disruption.

In one of the latest attacks, Kyiv said it had targeted Moscow's largest oil refinery, located deep in western Siberia, for the third time.