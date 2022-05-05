Fuel prices today: Check latest petrol, diesel rate in your city

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currently, petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹96.67, while in Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹120.51 and ₹104.71 respectively.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, May 4, 2022, as per the price notification by the state-run fuel retailers. The fuel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre. Currently, petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹96.67, while in Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹120.51 and ₹104.71 respectively.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, May 4, 2022, as per the price notification by the state-run fuel retailers. The fuel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre. Currently, petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹96.67, while in Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹120.51 and ₹104.71 respectively.
Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.
Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.
Oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices across India on a daily basis as fuel prices have been linked with international prices and foreign exchange rates.
Oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices across India on a daily basis as fuel prices have been linked with international prices and foreign exchange rates.