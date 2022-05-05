Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel prices today: Check latest petrol, diesel rate in your city

Fuel prices today: Check latest petrol, diesel rate in your city

Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.
1 min read . 07:21 AM IST Livemint

  • Currently, petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre and diesel is priced at 96.67, while in Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at 120.51 and 104.71 respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, May 4, 2022, as per the price notification by the state-run fuel retailers. The fuel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre. Currently, petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre and diesel is priced at 96.67, while in Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at 120.51 and 104.71 respectively.

Check the latest rates here: 

Petrol

Delhi: 105.41

Gurugram: 105.77

Noida: 105.43

Mumbai: 120.51

Bengaluru: 111.09

Hyderabad: 119.49

Chennai: 110.85

Kolkata: 115.12

Diesel

Delhi: 96.67

Gurugram: 97.02

Noida: 97.00

Mumbai: 104.77

Bengaluru: 94.79

Hyderabad: 105.49

Chennai: 100.94

Kolkata: 99.83

 Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.

Oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices across India on a daily basis as fuel prices have been linked with international prices and foreign exchange rates.

