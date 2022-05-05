Fuel prices today: Check latest petrol, diesel rate in your city

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, May 4, 2022, as per the price notification by the state-run fuel retailers. The fuel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre. Currently, petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹96.67, while in Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹120.51 and ₹104.71 respectively.

