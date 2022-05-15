The cost of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 40 days now on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ever since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by ₹10 per litre each due to 14 revisions. It is important to note that the petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.

