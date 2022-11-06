Fuel Prices today: Check out petrol, diesel rates in metro cities

Fuel Prices today: Check out petrol, diesel rates in metro cities2 min read . 08:23 AM IST
- Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 a litre respectively.
- In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices are ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 respectively.
In India, fuel prices across metro cities remained steady today, November 6, Sunday, according to the latest data shared by fuel retailers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre on diesel.
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 a litre respectively, while petrol is being sold for ₹106.31 per litre and diesel for ₹94.27 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices are ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 respectively, in Chennai, petrol and diesel priced at ₹102.63 and ₹94.24.
In another development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a hike in the cost of ethanol procured by the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) from distilleries.
The price of ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased from ₹46.66 to ₹49.41 per litre, the government said in a release. The price of ethanol from B-heavy molasses has been hiked from Rs.59.08 per litre to Rs.60.73 per litre.
The price of ethanol from sugarcane juice/sugar/sugar syrup has been raised from ₹63.45 to ₹65.61 per litre, the release said. Additionally, GST and transportation charges will also be payable, it added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the over 3,500 KM Bharat Jodo Yatra, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over unemployment and price rise issues in the country.
He alleged that unemployment and price rise are rampant since 2014 in the country and the NDA government is privatising public sector undertakings such as BHEL and Railways, according to the news agency PTI.
He further said farmers and small and medium businesses provide more employment and livelihood to people, than big business houses.
(With PTI inputs)
