Fuel Prices today: Check out petrol, diesel rates in metro cities

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 a litre respectively, while petrol is being sold for ₹106.31 per litre and diesel for ₹94.27 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices are ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 respectively, in Chennai, petrol and diesel priced at ₹102.63 and ₹94.24.