Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 13 October in different cities across India

Fuel prices across Indian cities showed mixed changes on 13 October. Petrol and diesel remained unchanged in several cities while others recorded increases or cuts. CNG prices rose at eight listed locations while three showed no change.

Petrol prices today Petrol in New Delhi stood at ₹102.12, unchanged. Kolkata's petrol price remained ₹113.51 while Mumbai's rate stayed at ₹111.21. Chennai recorded an unchanged petrol price of ₹107.77. Gurgaon and Noida also saw no change, at ₹102.97 and ₹101.96, respectively.

Bengaluru's petrol price fell by 86 paise to ₹110.82. Jaipur recorded a 50-paise reduction, bringing petrol to ₹112.69. Lucknow's petrol price dropped by 40 paise to ₹101.86.

Patna saw the biggest petrol increase among the listed cities. Its rate rose by ₹1.18 to ₹114.55. Chandigarh recorded a smaller rise of three paise, reaching ₹101.54.

Petrol remained unchanged at ₹108.97 in Bhubaneswar and ₹115.69 in Hyderabad. Thiruvananthapuram's rate also stayed at ₹115.49. Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among these cities. Chandigarh had the lowest, with a ₹14.15 difference between the two.

Diesel prices today Diesel prices remained steady at ₹99.82 in Kolkata and ₹97.83 in Mumbai. Chennai's diesel rate was unchanged at ₹99.55. Gurgaon recorded ₹95.64, while Noida stood at ₹95.44, both without changes. Bhubaneswar's diesel price remained ₹100.68, and Hyderabad's rate stayed at ₹103.82.

Bangalore's diesel price fell by 79 paise to ₹98.77. Jaipur saw a 47-paise cut, taking its rate to ₹97.78. Lucknow recorded a 39-paise decrease, with diesel priced at ₹95.36. Patna's diesel price increased by ₹1.13 to ₹100.49. These four cities recorded changes in both petrol and diesel prices.

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Chandigarh's diesel rate remained ₹89.47, the lowest among the listed cities. Thiruvananthapuram recorded an unchanged rate of ₹104.41, the highest. The difference between these two diesel prices was ₹14.94. Chandigarh's small petrol increase came alongside an unchanged diesel price.

Bengaluru recorded the largest cuts in both petrol and diesel among these cities. Patna had the biggest increases in both fuels, while several cities remained steady.

CNG prices today CNG in Chennai rose by ₹2 to ₹99.50. Mathura and Meerut also recorded increases of ₹2 each. Their revised prices stood at ₹102 and ₹95.50, respectively. Bengaluru’s CNG price increased by ₹1 to ₹98. Sonipat recorded the same increase, taking its price to ₹95.

Bharatpur and Dewas each saw CNG rise by 50 paise to ₹98. Firozabad recorded a similar increase, reaching ₹99.50. New Delhi and NCR remained unchanged at ₹86.98.

Rewari's CNG price also stayed steady at ₹91.59. Mathura had the highest listed CNG price, while New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest.