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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 13 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged in several cities on 13 October, while others saw increases or reductions. Bengaluru had the largest cuts and Patna the biggest rises for both fuels. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published13 Oct 2026, 07:33 AM IST
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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 13 October in different cities across India
Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 13 October in different cities across India(Pexels)
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Fuel prices across Indian cities showed mixed changes on 13 October. Petrol and diesel remained unchanged in several cities while others recorded increases or cuts. CNG prices rose at eight listed locations while three showed no change.

Petrol prices today

Petrol in New Delhi stood at 102.12, unchanged. Kolkata's petrol price remained 113.51 while Mumbai's rate stayed at 111.21. Chennai recorded an unchanged petrol price of 107.77. Gurgaon and Noida also saw no change, at 102.97 and 101.96, respectively.

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Bengaluru's petrol price fell by 86 paise to 110.82. Jaipur recorded a 50-paise reduction, bringing petrol to 112.69. Lucknow's petrol price dropped by 40 paise to 101.86.

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Patna saw the biggest petrol increase among the listed cities. Its rate rose by 1.18 to 114.55. Chandigarh recorded a smaller rise of three paise, reaching 101.54.

Petrol remained unchanged at 108.97 in Bhubaneswar and 115.69 in Hyderabad. Thiruvananthapuram's rate also stayed at 115.49. Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among these cities. Chandigarh had the lowest, with a 14.15 difference between the two.

Diesel prices today

Diesel prices remained steady at 99.82 in Kolkata and 97.83 in Mumbai. Chennai's diesel rate was unchanged at 99.55. Gurgaon recorded 95.64, while Noida stood at 95.44, both without changes. Bhubaneswar's diesel price remained 100.68, and Hyderabad's rate stayed at 103.82.

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Bangalore's diesel price fell by 79 paise to 98.77. Jaipur saw a 47-paise cut, taking its rate to 97.78. Lucknow recorded a 39-paise decrease, with diesel priced at 95.36. Patna's diesel price increased by 1.13 to 100.49. These four cities recorded changes in both petrol and diesel prices.

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Chandigarh's diesel rate remained 89.47, the lowest among the listed cities. Thiruvananthapuram recorded an unchanged rate of 104.41, the highest. The difference between these two diesel prices was 14.94. Chandigarh's small petrol increase came alongside an unchanged diesel price.

Bengaluru recorded the largest cuts in both petrol and diesel among these cities. Patna had the biggest increases in both fuels, while several cities remained steady.

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CNG prices today

CNG in Chennai rose by 2 to 99.50. Mathura and Meerut also recorded increases of 2 each. Their revised prices stood at 102 and 95.50, respectively. Bengaluru’s CNG price increased by 1 to 98. Sonipat recorded the same increase, taking its price to 95.

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Bharatpur and Dewas each saw CNG rise by 50 paise to 98. Firozabad recorded a similar increase, reaching 99.50. New Delhi and NCR remained unchanged at 86.98.

Rewari's CNG price also stayed steady at 91.59. Mathura had the highest listed CNG price, while New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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