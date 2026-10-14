Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 14 October in different cities across India

Fuel prices varied across the cities surveyed: Hyderabad had the highest petrol price, Thiruvananthapuram the highest diesel price and Chandigarh the lowest for both. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published14 Oct 2026, 08:05 AM IST
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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 14 October in different cities across India
Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 14 October in different cities across India(Pexels)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the 14 cities covered today. CNG prices increased in eight locations while New Delhi, Rewari and NCR recorded no change. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut saw the largest CNG increases, at 2 each.

Petrol prices today

In New Delhi, petrol stood at 102.12 while diesel cost 95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at 111.21 and diesel at 97.83. Kolkata's petrol price was 113.51, with diesel at 99.82. Chennai recorded petrol at 107.76 and diesel at 99.55.

Among these four metro cities, Kolkata had the highest petrol and diesel prices. New Delhi had the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. Chennai's diesel price was slightly below Kolkata's rate.

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Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among all 14 cities, at 116.15. Thiruvananthapuram followed at 115.49 while Patna recorded 113.37.

Jaipur's petrol price stood at 113.19, followed by Bengaluru at 111.68. Bhubaneswar recorded petrol at 108.97, with no change in its price.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among these cities, at 101.54. Lucknow recorded 101.86, while Noida's petrol price stood at 101.96.

Gurugram recorded petrol at 102.97, slightly above New Delhi's rate. Every city covered recorded petrol prices above 100.

Diesel prices today

For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest price, at 104.40. Hyderabad followed at 104.23 while Bhubaneswar's diesel price stood at 100.68. These three cities recorded diesel prices above 100. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price, at 89.47.

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Bengaluru recorded diesel at 99.56 while Patna's price stood at 99.36. Jaipur's diesel price was 98.25 while Gurugram recorded 95.64. Noida recorded diesel at 95.44, followed by Lucknow at 95.36.

The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stood at 14.61. For diesel, the gap between Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh was 14.93.

CNG prices today

CNG prices showed increases across several locations today. Chennai's CNG price rose by 2 to 99.50. Mathura also recorded a 2 increase, taking its price to 102.00. Meerut's price increased by 2 to 95.50.

Bengaluru’s CNG price rose by 1 to 98.00. Sonipat recorded the same increase, taking its price to 95.00. Bharatpur and Dewas each saw increases of 0.50, reaching 98.00. Firozabad's CNG price increased by 0.50 to 99.50.

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New Delhi and NCR recorded unchanged CNG prices of 86.98 each. Rewari's CNG price remained at 91.59. Mathura had the highest CNG price among the locations covered.

New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest rate. Mathura's CNG price exceeded New Delhi's rate by 15.02 today. No CNG price reductions were recorded across these 11 locations.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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