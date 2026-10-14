Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 14 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the 14 cities covered today. CNG prices increased in eight locations while New Delhi, Rewari and NCR recorded no change. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut saw the largest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.

Petrol prices today In New Delhi, petrol stood at ₹102.12 while diesel cost ₹95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83. Kolkata's petrol price was ₹113.51, with diesel at ₹99.82. Chennai recorded petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55.

Among these four metro cities, Kolkata had the highest petrol and diesel prices. New Delhi had the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. Chennai's diesel price was slightly below Kolkata's rate.

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Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among all 14 cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 while Patna recorded ₹113.37.

Jaipur's petrol price stood at ₹113.19, followed by Bengaluru at ₹111.68. Bhubaneswar recorded petrol at ₹108.97, with no change in its price.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among these cities, at ₹101.54. Lucknow recorded ₹101.86, while Noida's petrol price stood at ₹101.96.

Gurugram recorded petrol at ₹102.97, slightly above New Delhi's rate. Every city covered recorded petrol prices above ₹100.

Diesel prices today For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest price, at ₹104.40. Hyderabad followed at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar's diesel price stood at ₹100.68. These three cities recorded diesel prices above ₹100. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price, at ₹89.47.

Bengaluru recorded diesel at ₹99.56 while Patna's price stood at ₹99.36. Jaipur's diesel price was ₹98.25 while Gurugram recorded ₹95.64. Noida recorded diesel at ₹95.44, followed by Lucknow at ₹95.36.

The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stood at ₹14.61. For diesel, the gap between Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh was ₹14.93.

CNG prices today CNG prices showed increases across several locations today. Chennai's CNG price rose by ₹2 to ₹99.50. Mathura also recorded a ₹2 increase, taking its price to ₹102.00. Meerut's price increased by ₹2 to ₹95.50.

Bengaluru’s CNG price rose by ₹1 to ₹98.00. Sonipat recorded the same increase, taking its price to ₹95.00. Bharatpur and Dewas each saw increases of ₹0.50, reaching ₹98.00. Firozabad's CNG price increased by ₹0.50 to ₹99.50.

New Delhi and NCR recorded unchanged CNG prices of ₹86.98 each. Rewari's CNG price remained at ₹91.59. Mathura had the highest CNG price among the locations covered.

New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest rate. Mathura's CNG price exceeded New Delhi's rate by ₹15.02 today. No CNG price reductions were recorded across these 11 locations.