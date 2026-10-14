Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 14 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the 14 cities covered today. CNG prices increased in eight locations while New Delhi, Rewari and NCR recorded no change. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut saw the largest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.

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Petrol prices today In New Delhi, petrol stood at ₹102.12 while diesel cost ₹95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83. Kolkata's petrol price was ₹113.51, with diesel at ₹99.82. Chennai recorded petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55.

Among these four metro cities, Kolkata had the highest petrol and diesel prices. New Delhi had the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. Chennai's diesel price was slightly below Kolkata's rate.

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Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among all 14 cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 while Patna recorded ₹113.37.

Jaipur's petrol price stood at ₹113.19, followed by Bengaluru at ₹111.68. Bhubaneswar recorded petrol at ₹108.97, with no change in its price.

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Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among these cities, at ₹101.54. Lucknow recorded ₹101.86, while Noida's petrol price stood at ₹101.96.

Gurugram recorded petrol at ₹102.97, slightly above New Delhi's rate. Every city covered recorded petrol prices above ₹100.

Diesel prices today For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest price, at ₹104.40. Hyderabad followed at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar's diesel price stood at ₹100.68. These three cities recorded diesel prices above ₹100. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price, at ₹89.47.

Bengaluru recorded diesel at ₹99.56 while Patna's price stood at ₹99.36. Jaipur's diesel price was ₹98.25 while Gurugram recorded ₹95.64. Noida recorded diesel at ₹95.44, followed by Lucknow at ₹95.36.

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The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stood at ₹14.61. For diesel, the gap between Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh was ₹14.93.

CNG prices today CNG prices showed increases across several locations today. Chennai's CNG price rose by ₹2 to ₹99.50. Mathura also recorded a ₹2 increase, taking its price to ₹102.00. Meerut's price increased by ₹2 to ₹95.50.

Bengaluru’s CNG price rose by ₹1 to ₹98.00. Sonipat recorded the same increase, taking its price to ₹95.00. Bharatpur and Dewas each saw increases of ₹0.50, reaching ₹98.00. Firozabad's CNG price increased by ₹0.50 to ₹99.50.

New Delhi and NCR recorded unchanged CNG prices of ₹86.98 each. Rewari's CNG price remained at ₹91.59. Mathura had the highest CNG price among the locations covered.

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New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest rate. Mathura's CNG price exceeded New Delhi's rate by ₹15.02 today. No CNG price reductions were recorded across these 11 locations.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.