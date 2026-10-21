Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 21 October in different cities across India

Fuel prices were largely steady across listed cities on 21 October. Check detailed price lists. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published21 Oct 2026, 07:41 AM IST
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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 21 October in different cities across India (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)
Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 21 October in different cities across India (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)(Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)

Fuel prices remained unchanged across most listed cities today, 21 October. However, Noida recorded small increases in petrol and diesel prices. CNG prices rose in nine locations, with increases ranging from 50 paise to 2. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the biggest CNG increases, at 2 each.

Petrol and diesel prices today

In New Delhi, petrol stood at 102.12 while diesel cost 95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at 111.21 and diesel at 97.83. Kolkata’s petrol price was 113.51 while diesel stood at 99.82. Chennai recorded petrol at 107.76 and diesel at 99.55.

Both fuel prices remained unchanged across these four cities today. Kolkata’s petrol price was 2.30 higher than Mumbai’s petrol price. Chennai’s diesel price was 1.72 higher than Mumbai’s diesel price.

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Noida’s petrol price increased by 16 paise to 102.12. Diesel rose by 12 paise to 95.56 in the city. Petrol prices in Noida and New Delhi were therefore equal.

However, Noida’s diesel price was 36 paise higher than New Delhi’s. Gurgaon recorded unchanged petrol and diesel prices of 102.97 and 95.64, respectively.

Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among the listed cities, at 116.15. Thiruvananthapuram followed at 115.49 while its diesel price stood at 104.40. Hyderabad’s diesel price was slightly lower, at 104.23.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol and diesel prices among these cities. Petrol there cost 101.54 while diesel stood at 89.47. All these prices remained unchanged today.

Bengaluru recorded petrol at 111.68 and diesel at 99.56. In Bhubaneswar, petrol cost 108.97 while diesel stood at 100.68. Jaipur recorded petrol at 113.19 and diesel at 98.25.

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Lucknow’s petrol price was 101.86 while diesel cost 95.36. Petrol in Patna was recorded at 113.37 and diesel at 99.36. None of these five cities recorded changes in either fuel price. Petrol exceeded 100 across all fourteen listed cities.

CNG prices today

CNG prices increased further across the listed locations today. Mumbai’s CNG price rose by 1 to 89.00. Chennai recorded a 2 increase, taking its price to 99.50.

Bengaluru’s price increased by 1 to 98.00. Mathura’s CNG price reached 102.00 after a 2 increase. Meerut recorded the same increase, taking its price to 95.50.

Also Read | Nayara Energy cuts petrol price by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3

Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded CNG prices of 98.00. Both locations saw a 50 paise increase. Firozabad’s CNG price also rose by 50 paise, reaching 99.50. Sonipat recorded a 1 increase, taking its price to 95.00.

New Delhi and NCR recorded unchanged CNG prices of 86.98. Rewari’s CNG price remained at 91.59, while Hyderabad’s stood at 112.00. Hyderabad had the highest CNG price among the listed locations. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest CNG price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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