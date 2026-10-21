Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 21 October in different cities across India

Fuel prices remained unchanged across most listed cities today, 21 October. However, Noida recorded small increases in petrol and diesel prices. CNG prices rose in nine locations, with increases ranging from 50 paise to ₹2. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the biggest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.

Advertisement

Petrol and diesel prices today In New Delhi, petrol stood at ₹102.12 while diesel cost ₹95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83. Kolkata’s petrol price was ₹113.51 while diesel stood at ₹99.82. Chennai recorded petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55.

Both fuel prices remained unchanged across these four cities today. Kolkata’s petrol price was ₹2.30 higher than Mumbai’s petrol price. Chennai’s diesel price was ₹1.72 higher than Mumbai’s diesel price.

Noida’s petrol price increased by 16 paise to ₹102.12. Diesel rose by 12 paise to ₹95.56 in the city. Petrol prices in Noida and New Delhi were therefore equal.

However, Noida’s diesel price was 36 paise higher than New Delhi’s. Gurgaon recorded unchanged petrol and diesel prices of ₹102.97 and ₹95.64, respectively.

Advertisement

Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among the listed cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 while its diesel price stood at ₹104.40. Hyderabad’s diesel price was slightly lower, at ₹104.23.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol and diesel prices among these cities. Petrol there cost ₹101.54 while diesel stood at ₹89.47. All these prices remained unchanged today.

Bengaluru recorded petrol at ₹111.68 and diesel at ₹99.56. In Bhubaneswar, petrol cost ₹108.97 while diesel stood at ₹100.68. Jaipur recorded petrol at ₹113.19 and diesel at ₹98.25.

Lucknow’s petrol price was ₹101.86 while diesel cost ₹95.36. Petrol in Patna was recorded at ₹113.37 and diesel at ₹99.36. None of these five cities recorded changes in either fuel price. Petrol exceeded ₹100 across all fourteen listed cities.

Advertisement

CNG prices today CNG prices increased further across the listed locations today. Mumbai’s CNG price rose by ₹1 to ₹89.00. Chennai recorded a ₹2 increase, taking its price to ₹99.50.

Bengaluru’s price increased by ₹1 to ₹98.00. Mathura’s CNG price reached ₹102.00 after a ₹2 increase. Meerut recorded the same increase, taking its price to ₹95.50.

Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded CNG prices of ₹98.00. Both locations saw a 50 paise increase. Firozabad’s CNG price also rose by 50 paise, reaching ₹99.50. Sonipat recorded a ₹1 increase, taking its price to ₹95.00.

New Delhi and NCR recorded unchanged CNG prices of ₹86.98. Rewari’s CNG price remained at ₹91.59, while Hyderabad’s stood at ₹112.00. Hyderabad had the highest CNG price among the listed locations. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest CNG price.

Advertisement

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.