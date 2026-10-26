Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 26 October in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today across the listed Indian cities. However, CNG prices have increased in several places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the largest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.
New Delhi petrol costs ₹102.12 while diesel stands at ₹95.20. In Mumbai, petrol is ₹111.21 and diesel costs ₹97.83. Kolkata petrol stands at ₹113.51, with diesel priced at ₹99.82. Chennai petrol costs ₹107.76 while diesel is available at ₹99.55.
Among these four cities, Kolkata has the highest petrol and diesel prices. New Delhi has the lowest prices for both fuels within this group. Petrol prices in Mumbai are ₹9.09 higher than in New Delhi. The diesel price difference between these two cities is ₹2.63.
Hyderabad records the highest petrol price among the cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows with petrol priced at ₹115.49. Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price, at ₹101.54. Petrol therefore costs ₹14.61 more in Hyderabad than in Chandigarh.
Petrol in Patna stands at ₹113.37, while Jaipur records ₹113.19. Bengaluru petrol costs ₹111.68, and Bhubaneswar petrol stands at ₹108.97. Gurgaon records ₹102.97, followed by Noida at ₹101.96. Petrol in Lucknow is priced at ₹101.86, slightly below the price inNoida.
For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram records the highest price, at ₹104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.68. Chandigarh records the lowest diesel price, at ₹89.47. The difference between the diesel prices in Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh is ₹14.93.
Bengaluru diesel costs ₹99.56 while Patna records ₹99.36. Jaipur diesel stands at ₹98.25, and Gurgaon records ₹95.64. Noida diesel is priced at ₹95.44, followed by Lucknow at ₹95.36.
CNG in Mumbai has increased by ₹1, reaching ₹89.00. Chennai CNG now costs ₹99.50, up ₹2. Bangalore CNG has risen by ₹1 to ₹98.00. Sonipat also records a ₹1 increase, taking its price to ₹95.00.
Mathura CNG stands at ₹102.00, up ₹2. Meerut CNG costs ₹95.50 after an increase of ₹ 95.50. Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of ₹98.00. Both cities have seen a 50 paise increase. Firozabad CNG has also risen by 50 paise, reaching ₹99.50.
CNG remains unchanged at ₹86.98 in New Delhi and NCR. Rewari CNG holds steady at ₹91.59 while Hyderabad remains at ₹112.00. Hyderabad has the highest CNG price among the major locations. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest CNG price.
Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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