Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 26 October in different cities across India

CNG prices have risen in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and other locations. Check petrol, diesel and CNG prices today.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published26 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 26 October in different cities across India
Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel and CNG rates on 26 October in different cities across India(Pexels)

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today across the listed Indian cities. However, CNG prices have increased in several places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the largest CNG increases, at 2 each.

New Delhi petrol costs 102.12 while diesel stands at 95.20. In Mumbai, petrol is 111.21 and diesel costs 97.83. Kolkata petrol stands at 113.51, with diesel priced at 99.82. Chennai petrol costs 107.76 while diesel is available at 99.55.

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Among these four cities, Kolkata has the highest petrol and diesel prices. New Delhi has the lowest prices for both fuels within this group. Petrol prices in Mumbai are 9.09 higher than in New Delhi. The diesel price difference between these two cities is 2.63.

Hyderabad records the highest petrol price among the cities, at 116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows with petrol priced at 115.49. Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price, at 101.54. Petrol therefore costs 14.61 more in Hyderabad than in Chandigarh.

Petrol in Patna stands at 113.37, while Jaipur records 113.19. Bengaluru petrol costs 111.68, and Bhubaneswar petrol stands at 108.97. Gurgaon records 102.97, followed by Noida at 101.96. Petrol in Lucknow is priced at 101.86, slightly below the price inNoida.

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For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram records the highest price, at 104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at 104.23 while Bhubaneswar stands at 100.68. Chandigarh records the lowest diesel price, at 89.47. The difference between the diesel prices in Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh is 14.93.

Bengaluru diesel costs 99.56 while Patna records 99.36. Jaipur diesel stands at 98.25, and Gurgaon records 95.64. Noida diesel is priced at 95.44, followed by Lucknow at 95.36.

CNG prices today

CNG in Mumbai has increased by 1, reaching 89.00. Chennai CNG now costs 99.50, up 2. Bangalore CNG has risen by 1 to 98.00. Sonipat also records a 1 increase, taking its price to 95.00.

Mathura CNG stands at 102.00, up 2. Meerut CNG costs 95.50 after an increase of 95.50. Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of 98.00. Both cities have seen a 50 paise increase. Firozabad CNG has also risen by 50 paise, reaching 99.50.

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CNG remains unchanged at 86.98 in New Delhi and NCR. Rewari CNG holds steady at 91.59 while Hyderabad remains at 112.00. Hyderabad has the highest CNG price among the major locations. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest CNG price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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