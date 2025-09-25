Fuel prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on September 25

Fuel prices in India remain a key focus for most consumers and businesses as price adjustments are expected to impact commercial entities that rely heavily on fuel for their operations.

Fuel rates are updated daily at 6:00 am in India. Since June 2017, fuel prices have been revised daily using the dynamic fuel price method. This method updates oil prices daily to reflect real-time changes in global oil prices and currency exchange rates.

Retail buyers should remember fuel prices may differ from state to state, taking into account taxes, transportation costs and other related factors. Notably, the prices have remained the same since yesterday, September 24. Here are fuel prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on September 25.

Fuel prices in Delhi — September 25 Petrol price in Delhi today – ₹94.77

Diesel price in Delhi today – ₹87.67

Fuel prices in Mumbai — September 25 Petrol price in Mumbai today – ₹103.50

Diesel price in Mumbai today – ₹90.03

Fuel prices in Kolkata — September 25 Petrol price in Kolkata today – ₹105.41

Diesel price in Kolkata today – ₹92.02

Fuel prices in Chennai — September 25 Petrol price in Chennai today – ₹100.80

Diesel price in Chennai today – ₹92.39

What factors impact fuel prices? India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements, so domestic fuel prices depend on international prices. Other factors influencing domestic petrol and diesel prices include central excise duty, VAT or value-added tax levied by state governments, dealer and refining margins, and transportation costs. Currently, petrol and diesel are not covered under the purview of GST.

Because multiple factors influence fuel prices, no single reason can be solely responsible for any price changes. Often, several factors together cause price fluctuations.