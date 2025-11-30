Fuel prices today: Here are petrol, diesel rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on November 30

Fuel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices remain a key focus for most consumers and businesses in India, as price adjustments are expected to impact commercial entities that rely heavily on fuel for their operations.

Fuel rates are updated daily at 6:00 am in India. Since June 2017, fuel prices have been revised daily using the dynamic fuel price method. This approach updates oil prices every day to mirror current global oil rates and currency exchange fluctuations.

Retail buyers should remember fuel prices may differ from state to state, taking into account taxes, transportation costs and other related factors. Notably, prices have remained unchanged for several months now.

Here's how much petrol and diesel cost in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai today, according to the latest data posted by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, a government body that collects and analyses data related to the oil and gas sector.

Fuel prices today Fuel prices in Delhi on November 30 Petrol price – ₹94.77

Diesel price – ₹87.67

Fuel prices in Mumbai on November 30 Petrol price – ₹103.5

Diesel price – ₹90.03

Fuel prices in Kolkata on November 30 Petrol price – ₹105.41

Diesel price – ₹92.02

Fuel prices in Chennai on November 30 Petrol price – ₹110.8

Diesel price – ₹92.39

What factors influence fuel prices? India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements, so domestic fuel prices are largely determined by international prices. Other factors influencing domestic petrol and diesel prices include central excise duty, VAT (value-added tax) levied by state governments, dealer and refining margins, and transportation costs. Currently, petrol and diesel are not subject to GST.

Since several factors impact fuel prices, no single reason can be solely responsible for any price changes. Often, several factors together cause price fluctuations.