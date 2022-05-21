Fuel rates: This state announces tax cut on petrol, diesel following Centre's footsteps2 min read . 09:43 PM IST
- Kerala government announced a cut in state taxes on the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 per litre respectively.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Following Centre's decision to cut excise duty on fuel rates earlier on Saturday, the Kerala government announced a cut in state taxes on the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 per litre respectively.
Following Centre's decision to cut excise duty on fuel rates earlier on Saturday, the Kerala government announced a cut in state taxes on the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 per litre respectively.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal said, The Union government has partially reduced the huge tax on petrol and diesel. Kerala government welcomes this decision."
Finance Minister K N Balagopal said, The Union government has partially reduced the huge tax on petrol and diesel. Kerala government welcomes this decision."
"...state government will reduce state tax on the price of petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 per litre respectively," he said.
"...state government will reduce state tax on the price of petrol and diesel by ₹2.41 and ₹1.36 per litre respectively," he said.
Buckling under pressure, the government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a record high.
Buckling under pressure, the government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a record high.
The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of ₹9.5 a litre on petrol and ₹7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.
The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of ₹9.5 a litre on petrol and ₹7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.
Along with the cut on excise duty on fuel rates, the Centre also announced to provide a subsidy on gas cylinders.
Along with the cut on excise duty on fuel rates, the Centre also announced to provide a subsidy on gas cylinders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices, will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'
"It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living', PM Modi said in a tweet.
"It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living', PM Modi said in a tweet.
"Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," he added.
"Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)